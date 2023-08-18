Create New Account
They want to burn everything down and hit the reset button - Great fires from the last 200+ years🔥
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Jim Crenshaw


August 17, 2023


Great fires from Tartaria to Maui. Are more waking up yet we wonder? The folks on Maui are not getting a red pill, they are getting the red enema.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9tUCaWpZEWYm/

maui tartaria jim crenshaw burn everything reset button great fires last 200 years

