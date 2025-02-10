RT News - February 10 2025 6AM GMT

February 10, 2025

rt.com





As protests erupt in America over Donald Trump's vision of Gaza's future Benjamin Netanyahu arrives back in Israel after his flag burns in the states. Displaced Palestinians return from exile to Northern Gaza, as the IDF begins withdrawing its troops from the Netzarim corridor. Locals find their former homes in ruins. Chaos erupts in Paris as protesters hit the streets saying foreign hands are driving the violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We speak exclusively with Rwanda's Foreign Minister who says the crisis is provoked by colonial ghosts. With more revelations on USAID orchestrating regime change around the world coming to light a former State Department official breaks down how the agency masterminded last year's coup in Bangladesh.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/