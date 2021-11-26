Government's Total Control Over Our Lives with Brian Wilson

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Name the two things you come in contact with every day that is not taxed, regulated, embargoed, licensed, restricted, or prohibited by the government. Radio host Brian Wilson joins Judge Andrew Napolitano on today's Judging Freedom to discuss and reveal the answer. #JudgeNapolitano #Libertarian #GovernmentControl