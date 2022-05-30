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No More Monkey Business Andrew Kaufman, M.D
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295 views • May 30, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
[May 24,2022]
Andrew Kaufman M.D. drops logical common sense in a three-step approach to dispel the latest misplaced fears fed by media hype on MonkeyPox. Andy carefully dissects the isolation papers cited by Monkeyplot fear agitators in the mainstream. Dr. Andy concludes by helping people to understand pox skin reactions under the lens of the terrain perspective.
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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v163lph-no-more-monkey-business-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
[May 24,2022]
Andrew Kaufman M.D. drops logical common sense in a three-step approach to dispel the latest misplaced fears fed by media hype on MonkeyPox. Andy carefully dissects the isolation papers cited by Monkeyplot fear agitators in the mainstream. Dr. Andy concludes by helping people to understand pox skin reactions under the lens of the terrain perspective.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com/
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com/
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com/
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/
Donate > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/
Join Us on Rumble For Our Free Livestream Events > https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v163lph-no-more-monkey-business-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
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