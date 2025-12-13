Everything You Need for Your Residency Renewal in El Salvador | Visa Process Explained

Join us as we head to the Immigration Office to apply for our **El Salvador residency**! If you're thinking about **moving abroad** to **Central America** and considering **life in El Salvador** as an **expat life**, this video is a must-watch for all future **expats in El Salvador** especially if you plan to **move to El Salvador** with a family. It's full of helpful tips!

📍 Location: El Salvador, Central America

💰 Currency: US Dollar & Bitcoin

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family: Christian family of five

📅 Timeline: 13 months since moving from Canada

📺 Don’t forget: You can watch this video in Spanish by selecting YouTube’s audio track or enabling subtitles (CC).





🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1





Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:

✅ Step-by-step guide to renewing temporary residency (F-20 & F-24 visas)

✅ Required paperwork for main applicant and dependents

✅ Real examples from our family’s renewal at the Las Cascadas Immigration office

✅ How to handle notarizations, translations, and witness requirements

✅ Tips to avoid scams and overpriced services

✅ Timeline, costs, and renewal options for 1-year vs. 2-year terms

✅ Common mistakes to avoid when submitting your forms

✅ Our personal experience dealing with El Salvador Immigration









Related Videos:





🎥 Why We Moved Our Family to El Salvador [https://youtu.be/raaq9QcWjKA]

🎥 Living in El Salvador with Kids – What You Should Know [https://youtu.be/tpuTVUFhPTA]

🎥 Cost of Living in El Salvador (Full Family Breakdown) [https://youtu.be/zXfLP6cJ-yQ]





About Charity Hagenaars:

We’re a Canadian Christian family of five who moved to El Salvador in August 2024. Through our YouTube channel, we share our experiences of adapting to a new culture and life abroad. This is our unfiltered journey of family living abroad—what it’s really like living, working, and raising children in El Salvador.

We discuss everything from residency and visas to education, safety, and community life. Join us as we document the highs and lows of our expat journey in Central America.





Follow Us on Social Media:

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily





Related Keywords:

El Salvador residency renewal, F-20 visa El Salvador, F-24 visa El Salvador, temporary residency El Salvador, El Salvador immigration, El Salvador DGME, how to renew residency in El Salvador, El Salvador expat visa, El Salvador family visa, El Salvador visa renewal process, living in El Salvador as a foreigner, move to El Salvador, expat family El Salvador, El Salvador residency requirements, El Salvador residency for Canadians, El Salvador residency for Americans, El Salvador residency for families, immigration paperwork El Salvador, notary and translation El Salvador, residency renewal experience, El Salvador 2025 visa update, DGME requirements, permanent residency El Salvador, expat family in Central America, El Salvador relocation process, life in El Salvador with kids





Trending Hashtags:

#ElSalvadorResidency #F20Visa #F24Visa #ElSalvadorImmigration #LivingInElSalvador #ExpatLife #FamilyVisa #ResidencyRenewal #MoveToElSalvador #LifeInElSalvador #ExpatFamily #ElSalvador2025 #CharityHagenaars #HagenaarsFamily





Call to Action:

👉 Subscribe for more real-life expat stories, tips, and guides about living in El Salvador.

👍 Like this video if you found it helpful!

💬 Comment below with your questions about immigration, visas, or moving your family to El Salvador — we answer every comment personally.

🔔 Turn on notifications so you don’t miss our next upload!





💬 Closing:

Thank you for watching! If you have any questions about living in El Salvador or the cost of living, leave them in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you. See you in the next video! 🙏

╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗

║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣

╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣

╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝

If you read this, hit the like button with your nose. 👃💥







