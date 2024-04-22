Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPISODE 54: A FREE SPEECH REFRESHER
channel image
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
30 Subscribers
7 views
Published 21 hours ago

Freedom of speech acknowledges the sovereignty of one’s own mind. Without it, you cannot be free. When you are told what you can say and what you can’t, you are essentially being forced to live at another’s whim other than your own. Those who are freedom’s adversaries will convolute the issue as if it were a nuanced grey area worthy of further discussion. This cannot be further from the truth. It isn’t difficult to distinguish where unlawful behavior begins and where freedom of speech ends. Those who claim otherwise, subjectively criticize speech based on how it makes them feel regardless of its authenticity and/or lawfulness. Any weapon that is utilized to extinguish a piece of freedom, will be the same weapon used to extinguish the remaining whole.


https://www.uscourts.gov/about-federal-courts/educational-resources/about-educational-outreach/activity-resources/what-does


ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-54-A-FREE-SPEECH-REFRESHER-e2intk4

Keywords
speechfreeabsolutist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket