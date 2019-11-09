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Childrens Health Advice by Dr Patrick Price
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16 views • November 09, 2019
Dr Price takes you on a tour of what may be wrong with your children and tips on what to do about it. Children's health is greatly overlooked of what you can do and what options are available for them. Natural medicine has been around for a long time, but sometimes you need a guide. If your child has been diagnosed with Autism or something similar, they are loaded full of chemical toxins and pathogens. Let Dr Price give you straight talk advice on what steps you should be taking to gain back their health.
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