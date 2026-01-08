BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian Z troops have liberated the settlement of Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the MoD reported
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 2 days ago

🔴Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Adding:

There are serious questions being raised about the Trump administration doubling down to justify the actions of the officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

The policy governing when federal officers may shoot at a moving vehicle was developed under the Biden administration and adopted by the Department of Justice in 2022. It has not been changed. The policy states:

“Firearms may not be discharged solely to disable moving vehicles. Specifically, firearms may not be discharged at a moving vehicle unless: (1) a person in the vehicle is threatening the officer or another person with deadly force by means other than the vehicle; or (2) the vehicle is operated in a manner that threatens to cause death or serious bodily injury to the officer or others, and no other objectively reasonable means of defense appear to exist, including moving out of the path of the vehicle. Firearms may not be discharged from a moving vehicle except in exigent circumstances. In such situations, an officer must have an articulable reason for this use of deadly force.”

However, the officer in question was reportedly operating under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security rather than the Department of Justice, in which case the policy would not apply.

DHS officials speaking to the media have clarified how their officers are trained to handle situations such as the shooting in Minneapolis.

Officers are instructed not to shoot at a moving vehicle and to use force only if there is an immediate risk of serious injury or death, officials said.

Several attorneys specializing in the defense of federal officers have stated that, in this specific case, they would likely seek a plea deal and a reduced sentence. They suggested disputing the justification for the first shot, but not the two that followed.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
