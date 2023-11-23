Israel, Islam and Armageddon - Redigitized

More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org





Redigitized audio and video!





Overflowing with powerful, fast-moving visuals spanning centuries of history and biblical prophecy to clarify current events and future prophecies. Great contemporary tool for evangelism. Pastors across America are showing this thorough documentary to their churches. A gigantic history lesson compressed into one hour!





With more than 3,000 years of history, Jerusalem is mentioned an astonishing 800 times in the Bible, and prophesied to play a key role in world destiny. Many of these prophecies have already come to pass, with some yet to be fulfilled. This video shows how the current peace process is fraught with peril, why it is impossible for Jerusalem to know true peace in our age how the Antichrist will lead the world's armies to destroy Israel, the truth about the Vatican's intentions, and the Palestinian myth. It powerfully corrects much of the "misinformation and propaganda" aggressively advanced by the world media and others.





Video Posting





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Social Posting





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@bereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall



