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US Marines board Iranian flagged tanker Touska, that was trying to break through the blockade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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CENTCOM shows US Marines boarding Iranian-flagged Touska

The capture by American Marines of an Iranian tanker that was trying to break through the blockade.

The Marines landed on the tanker from a helicopter. The tanker is now under US control.

Adding:

The United Arab Emirates has warned U.S. officials that without access to dollar liquidity, it may shift oil transactions to Chinese yuan — a direct threat to dollar dominance in global energy markets.

U.A.E. Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama raised the prospect of a currency swap line with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve officials on the sidelines of last week's IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington. Emirati officials framed the request as precautionary but argued that Trump's decision to strike Iran dragged their country into a conflict it did not choose.

Iran fired over 2,800 drones and missiles at the U.A.E. before a ceasefire took effect April 17, damaging oil infrastructure and blocking tanker access through the Strait of Hormuz. The dirham is pegged to the dollar and backed by $270 billion in reserves, but analysts warn of capital flight and volatility risks.

Adding:

Iran has not confirmed it will join a second round of talks, but U.S. and Pakistani officials are continuing preparations for negotiations expected later this week in Islamabad, according to NYT reports. 

Also, Esmail Baqaei reported that they have no intention to attend the next negotiation.

(There is no trust left dealing with the US)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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