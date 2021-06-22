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UK Food Shortages Inevitable' - The Real Food Crisis Food Supplies Starts Now
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80 views • June 22, 2021
First COVID . . . then not on the heals of that is food shortages!! Here in Australia I have noticed, since we saw the first panic buy, the supermarkets have never been the same. Certain shelves are what I call lean, or even empty, the meat isle often looks like it has been picked over with not too much for choice remaining. And, with some goods, it seems to take forever to get fresh stock in. This obviously is part of their dastardly plans!!
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