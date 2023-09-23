Bad ending for Ukraine on Novodonetsk-Novomayorsk line

A bad ending for the Armed Forces of Ukraine after launching a counterattack this week on Novodonetsk-Novomayorsk line, south Donetsk. Even today Russian forces attacked destroying Ukrainian base behind the Novomayorsk front line. Russian drone and helicopter captured footage of Ukrainian losses showing piles of vehicles and military personnel left behind.
