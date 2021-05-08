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EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING – 5 STEPS TO BUILDING RESILIENCE IN TRYING TIMES
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50 views • May 08, 2021
Many people in a leadership role are supposed to be helping others be more resilient these days, when they’re struggling themselves. Here we’ll explore a 5-step approach for increasing your emotional wellbeing so you can be a “living bridge of resiliency” for others.
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TOPICS COVERED:
02:00 – How emotional wellbeing is directly related to resilience
06:05 - How to transform negative emotions into powerful creativity
16:45 – The downside of not ‘processing’ the hardships of life
21:00 – Why trying to “be happy all the time” will make you far less resilient
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND 2 AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
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CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
---------------------------------
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
02:00 – How emotional wellbeing is directly related to resilience
06:05 - How to transform negative emotions into powerful creativity
16:45 – The downside of not ‘processing’ the hardships of life
21:00 – Why trying to “be happy all the time” will make you far less resilient
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND 2 AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
---------------------------------
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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