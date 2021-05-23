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The Global Warming Hoax | Lord Monckton and Stefan Molyneux
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170 views • May 23, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3508/the-global-warming-hoax-lord-monckton-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3508-the-global-warming-hoax-lord-monckton-and-stefan-molyneux
Lord Christopher Monckton joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the failure of alarmist global warming models to offer accurate predictions, why CO2 is not a significant driver of climate change, the scientific manipulations which are used to push the global warming agenda and the new information which will further expose the global warming hoax.
Lord Christopher Walter Monckton, 3rd Viscount Monckton of Brenchley, UK, is known for his journalism, conservative political views, opposition to the EU, and especially for masterful debunking of global warming.
Lord Christopher Monckton will be speaking at an event titled “Global-Warming: An Inconvenient Lie” in Phoenix, Arizona from December 2-4th, 2016, featuring speakers other like G. Edward Griffin, William Happer, Patrick Moore and many more.
An Inconvenient Lie: http://www.inconvenientlie.com
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Is Obama Poised to Cede US Sovereignty?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMe5dOgbu40
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3508-the-global-warming-hoax-lord-monckton-and-stefan-molyneux
Lord Christopher Monckton joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the failure of alarmist global warming models to offer accurate predictions, why CO2 is not a significant driver of climate change, the scientific manipulations which are used to push the global warming agenda and the new information which will further expose the global warming hoax.
Lord Christopher Walter Monckton, 3rd Viscount Monckton of Brenchley, UK, is known for his journalism, conservative political views, opposition to the EU, and especially for masterful debunking of global warming.
Lord Christopher Monckton will be speaking at an event titled “Global-Warming: An Inconvenient Lie” in Phoenix, Arizona from December 2-4th, 2016, featuring speakers other like G. Edward Griffin, William Happer, Patrick Moore and many more.
An Inconvenient Lie: http://www.inconvenientlie.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Is Obama Poised to Cede US Sovereignty?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMe5dOgbu40
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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