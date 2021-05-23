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The Global Warming Hoax | Lord Monckton and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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170 views • May 23, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3508/the-global-warming-hoax-lord-monckton-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3508-the-global-warming-hoax-lord-monckton-and-stefan-molyneux

Lord Christopher Monckton joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the failure of alarmist global warming models to offer accurate predictions, why CO2 is not a significant driver of climate change, the scientific manipulations which are used to push the global warming agenda and the new information which will further expose the global warming hoax.

Lord Christopher Walter Monckton, 3rd Viscount Monckton of Brenchley, UK, is known for his journalism, conservative political views, opposition to the EU, and especially for masterful debunking of global warming.

Lord Christopher Monckton will be speaking at an event titled “Global-Warming: An Inconvenient Lie” in Phoenix, Arizona from December 2-4th, 2016, featuring speakers other like G. Edward Griffin, William Happer, Patrick Moore and many more.

An Inconvenient Lie: http://www.inconvenientlie.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy