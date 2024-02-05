What Kind of Country Do You Want?
Published 17 hours ago
- What kind of country do you want for your grandchildren?
- The current illegitimate government in Washington, DC.
- The duty to rebel agains domestic enemies of the Constitution.
- The current Beast and Antichrist: the absolute duty to rebel.
- How to Rebel.
- Are afraid of dying? Do you believe?
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
