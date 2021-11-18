ALL Austrians to be FORCED Vaxxed by Xmas - 5G ROLLOUT - Facebook to META - Elon Musk Exposed

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5G towers are going up quickly in every city. This 5G rollout will eventually kill millions through radiation poisoning from cell phones and Wi-Fi.
Elon Musk has been exposed as one of the biggest Fraudsters of modern Day.
From Facebook to META - TOTAL MIND CONTROL - MK ULTRA through Virtual Reality Goggles
Mirrored - wil paranormal