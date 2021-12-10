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NEW OMICRON VACCINE HAS 3 DOSES IN ONE SHOT - WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?
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130 views • December 10, 2021
Source and description from HerbalGurl
The new made up Omicron variant is by far the worst of all the variants so far.
So why not make a vaccine with three doses in one shot? Yep ...for Sure!
This will send that damn Pandemic for a real flip on its Ass.
3 in 1 --- What could possibly go wrong? Maybe ... a few million more deaths?
The new made up Omicron variant is by far the worst of all the variants so far.
So why not make a vaccine with three doses in one shot? Yep ...for Sure!
This will send that damn Pandemic for a real flip on its Ass.
3 in 1 --- What could possibly go wrong? Maybe ... a few million more deaths?
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