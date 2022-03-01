Cannabis Cafes & Cannabis Tech Intersect

Social cannabis use reform is the next frontier for activism efforts across the globe. For those that do not know what social use reform is, it largely relates to cannabis clubs and lounges.Public use of cannabis is illegal across the globe, even in jurisdictions where cannabis is now legal for adult use.It creates a problem for patients and consumers. They can legally purchase cannabis and possess it, but still have to find a place to legally consume it.That is where social use reform comes into play. Rather than having people consuming their legal cannabis in an alley or hotel room, social use reform creates venues where consumption is legal and out of public view.As you can imagine, social use venues are extremely popular among consumers and patients both because they provide a safe place to consume as well as serve as a place to socialize.In the future, these establishments will also be an ideal place to debut new cannabis consumption technology.Rather than companies paying enormous sums to promote their new technologies, they can provide demonstration models to social-use venues. This would place products in front of potential purchasers in a more efficient and effective fashion.Episode 897 The #TalkingHedge looks at CannaTech Today’s article...