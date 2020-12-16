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COVID Whistleblower Nurse Makes Call To Action For All Nurses To Rise Up
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99 views • December 16, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Erin Marie Olszewski joins Owen to discuss her experience at the epicenter of the COVID outbreak as well as what nurses should know before they participate in mandatory vaccinations.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd96c68f17ad6036dc19668
https://banned.video/
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Erin Marie Olszewski joins Owen to discuss her experience at the epicenter of the COVID outbreak as well as what nurses should know before they participate in mandatory vaccinations.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd96c68f17ad6036dc19668
https://banned.video/
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