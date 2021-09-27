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All People EVERYWHERE NEED to Stand together with Australia NOW! EVERYTHING is on the line!
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170 views • September 27, 2021
All People EVERYWHERE NEED to Stand together with Australia NOW! EVERYTHING is on the line!
THIS IS IT! Stand With Oz Or The People of the World Will Suffer
Australia has become ground zero for Great Reset tyranny. The free people of Australia are under total assault by power mad tyrants hell bent on returning the heart of Oceania into a third world prison by spreading the great covid lie throughout its Federations. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6151dfdbfe6d85159b2dc14d
Australian politicians within the bubble of its constitutional monarchy have revealed over the years that they are not exempt from the criminal perversions of the global elite.
And so it is the message of the Elite that is dominating Australia. The edicts of social engineering waged upon the once free isolated nation as the proving ground for the Great Reset.
The United Nations defacto Imperialism has even managed to threaten the very life blood of the Australian economy.....Coal.
If we stand up for Australia. We stand up for our own sovereignty. And in the long run deliver the global elite, the true enemy of all free peoples on this rock spinning on the same polar axis around the same sun a defeat they will never forget. We the people are the true masters of the Universe.
'We're NEVER Getting Back to Normal': Australian Nightmare Intensifies
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615208c1fe6d85159b38208b
We Better Start Talking About Whats Coming to America https://www.roxytube.com/v/1HcChi
Australia Under Attack by Rockefeller Funded Globalized
https://www.roxytube.com/v/MYa3Fg
Australian Police murdering protestors now...
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JDcfQo
-------------------------------------
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
THIS IS IT! Stand With Oz Or The People of the World Will Suffer
Australia has become ground zero for Great Reset tyranny. The free people of Australia are under total assault by power mad tyrants hell bent on returning the heart of Oceania into a third world prison by spreading the great covid lie throughout its Federations. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6151dfdbfe6d85159b2dc14d
Australian politicians within the bubble of its constitutional monarchy have revealed over the years that they are not exempt from the criminal perversions of the global elite.
And so it is the message of the Elite that is dominating Australia. The edicts of social engineering waged upon the once free isolated nation as the proving ground for the Great Reset.
The United Nations defacto Imperialism has even managed to threaten the very life blood of the Australian economy.....Coal.
If we stand up for Australia. We stand up for our own sovereignty. And in the long run deliver the global elite, the true enemy of all free peoples on this rock spinning on the same polar axis around the same sun a defeat they will never forget. We the people are the true masters of the Universe.
'We're NEVER Getting Back to Normal': Australian Nightmare Intensifies
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615208c1fe6d85159b38208b
We Better Start Talking About Whats Coming to America https://www.roxytube.com/v/1HcChi
Australia Under Attack by Rockefeller Funded Globalized
https://www.roxytube.com/v/MYa3Fg
Australian Police murdering protestors now...
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JDcfQo
-------------------------------------
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
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