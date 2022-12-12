NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 11 2022-Staying By The Stuff Is The Secret To Serving God

King David was an amazing man of God, and not just for the amazing things he did, sometimes it was for what he didn't do. One main thing that King David didn't do was he never quit, even after his disastrous business with Bathsheba and Uriah the Hittite, David stayed in the game. There is a scene in 1 Samuel that reveals an amazing secret of serving God successfully, you have to stay by the stuff.



"For who will hearken unto you in this matter? but as his part is that goeth down to the battle, so shall his part be that tarrieth by the stuff: they shall part alike." 1 Samuel 30:24 (KJB)



Israel is battling with the Amalekites, and the war is not going so well. It goes so bad in fact that two of David's wives were captured and taken away. King David has 600 men to help him turn the tide of the battle, but 200 of them were so worn out they hadn't the strength to fight. So what they were tasked with doing was to stay by the stuff belonging to them men who could fight, that way while they were gone they didn't lose their stuff. When the battle was over, King David came and saluted the men who stayed by the stuff, sparking some angry rebuttals by 'wicked men' to not allow them to partake in the spoils of their victory because they didn't go to battle with the rest. But the King rebuked them, and in doing that shows us a superstar secret to successfully serving God, staying by the stuff. As we celebrate the start of our 14th year in ministry, I'd like to bring you a message on the importance of staying by the stuff if you want to serve God. It's the only way to do it.

