Silent War Ep. 6244: 2021: 40% Death Toll Increase, Russia: DEMS Made C19!, UN Scared of Truth Media.

In this episode of The Silent War:Russian MIL Declares Ukraine Origin of C19! DNC Globalists Created Covid!





Russia Is Slowly and Methodically Wiping Out the Ukrainian Army – No Counter Attack Has Occurred.





70% of Western weapons sent to Ukraine don’t reach troops – CBS.





Israeli COVID Vaccine Director Who was Physically Injured by Pfizer Vaccine — Is Locked Out of Twitter After Suggesting Link Between Monkeypox Outbreak and mRNA Vaccines.





HUNDREDS of New Yorkers May Already Be Infected with Polio — Disease Now Found in Waste Water in Two New York Counties.





Here It Comes: First Bus of Illegal Immigrants from Texas Arrives in New York City (VIDEO).





"Revolution Has Begun": 75,000 Brits To Stop Paying Power Bills Amid Inflation Storm.





UN Warns Of 'Worrying And Dangerous' Conspiracy Theories.





Metro Atlanta Gay Couple Arrested for Producing Porn with Adopted Children.





Democrats CHEER AND CLAP LIKE SEALS After They Pass Bill to Raise Taxes on Middle Class, Raise Inflation, Crush Small Businesses During Biden’s Economic Recession.





Indiana Enacts Near Total Abortion Ban.





There was an unexpected 40% increase in 'all cause deaths' in 2021.





Ohio Man Executes 4 Neighbors Over ‘Mind Control’ – Posts Insane Facebook Rant Claiming They Used ‘Telepathy’ to Control Him.





Armed Robbery: Anti-Inflation Bill To Unleash Massive IRS Army.









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