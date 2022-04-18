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Coincidence? The Number of Athletes Collapsing and Dying Is Something Society Has Never Seen Before
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310 views • April 18, 2022
Coincidence? The Number of Athletes Collapsing and Dying Is Something Society Has Never Seen Before
"The average age of the players suffering cardiac arrest is just 23 years old. How many 23-year-old athletes were collapsing and suffering heart attacks before this year? Do you know any 23-year-old people who [have] had heart attacks before now?.. Nearly 800 athletes, young fit people in the prime of [their] life, falling down on the field. In fact, 500% more soccer players in the EU are dropping dead from heart attacks than just one year ago."
"The average age of the players suffering cardiac arrest is just 23 years old. How many 23-year-old athletes were collapsing and suffering heart attacks before this year? Do you know any 23-year-old people who [have] had heart attacks before now?.. Nearly 800 athletes, young fit people in the prime of [their] life, falling down on the field. In fact, 500% more soccer players in the EU are dropping dead from heart attacks than just one year ago."
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