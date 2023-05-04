CDC admits the vax is a dismal failure

Harvey Risch explains how The CDC knew the jab didn't work, and even admitted it back in August of 2022, but that paper has been deleted and memory-holed. Thanks to internet archives, however, which they can't erase (yet), here's the paper referenced by Risch in this video:

https://web.archive.org/web/20230423114400/https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7133e1.htm