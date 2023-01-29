Create New Account
THE DEMISE OF THE DOLLAR
REVELATIONS STUDIES
Published Yesterday

The dollar is in a downward spiral, while people are just not prepared. People are in a state of normalcy as the great reset is on its way down around them. To many are just not prepared. They will not come out of that coma till their fiat system is gone.

biblereligionrevelation

