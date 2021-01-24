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Message to Our European Comrades
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60 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor explains to an Eastern European audience how important it is for their countries to remain overwhelmingly white—not just for themselves but as models for the world. He warns of the false temptations of the West and deceitful Hollywood portrayals of race in America. He concludes with a call for a World Brotherhood of Europeans to ensure the survival of our people and our civilization.
First posted on YouTube on April 9, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on April 9, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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