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Klaus Schwab BUSTED 1/26/22 (better quality)
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101 views • January 28, 2022
Klaus Schwab caught on video admitting that his group from the WEF have taken over several governments of the world. This has been a criminal conspiracy done in the open for decades, but so fantastically beyond belief it was disregarded. We will enter a new era when they are defeated and brought to justice. We are living through historic times. Thank you Mike Adams for all you are doing.
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