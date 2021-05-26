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Texas Swamp Crumble With News Abbott, GOP Leaders Got 250k+ From Child Chemical Castration Clinic | NFTV (5-24-21)
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70 views • May 26, 2021
Texas Republicans killed three separate bills aimed at stopping child gender transitions in the state. Maybe now we know why. Plus: New updates on the supposed suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, Georgia election integrity news, and an update on those often confusing voting machines used around the country.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ac2d65b34ee647cc63fb57
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ac2d65b34ee647cc63fb57
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