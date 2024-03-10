Reason why USA will be Judged - Simple

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Pastor Larry begins by addressing the audience on the topic of spiritual warfare and expresses urgency in discussing a sensitive issue related to abortion. He reflects on recent legislative decisions regarding abortion and express concern over the moral decline of society. Drawing parallels with biblical history, particularly the judgment of Israel for their idolatry and mistreatment of children, they argue against abortion, stating that it is equivalent to sacrificing children to idols. He emphasizes the importance of acknowledging God's authority over life and urges believers to take action by praying and supporting alternatives to abortion, such as adoption agencies. He provides biblical references and logical arguments to assert that the unborn are persons deserving of protection. Despite condemning abortion, the speaker offers forgiveness through Christ and redemption to those who have undergone the procedure, emphasizing Christ’s mercy and love. He concludes by urging continued prayer for the nation and a call to action in addressing the issue of abortion with love and compassion. Get saved.. Repent and Come to Christ.