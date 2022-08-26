Shungite Orgonite Tiles For EMF Protection Home Improvement Projects

If you're doing any kind of eco-friendly home improvement project, you know how important it is to have the right materials. I'm Tivon from Fix the World Morocco, and today I would like to introduce you to new revolutionary building material. These are handmade, orgonite Shungite building tiles. Let me explain to you how they work. Orgonite is a special composite, a blend of metals within an epoxy resin that is able to take the harmful stray fields in the environment and turn them into healthy, life-giving energy. Shungite is a special mineral only found in one place in the world: Karelia, Russia. Shungite that is made mostly of carbon and has Fullerenes that are used in a wide range of applications for detoxing, removing harmful chemicals from the water, from the environment, and also taking stray fields and turning it into healthy fields in the environment. They are both in this tile. These tiles are made by hand by combining these ingredients into a special mold that I make myself. So how can you use these tiles? The possibilities are endless. But let me give you a few ideas. First, you can use them to line an entire room in your home or create a meditation or prayer closet. Or you can use these in your bathroom, around your pool area. You can put them on your hardwood chairs and make an orgonite Shungite chair. You can put them on a massage table with a cushion on top. So now you have an orgonite Shungite massage table. You can line your bed frame with these and create an orgonite Shungite bed. You can line a tabletop or dining table with them. You can even use them to tile the floors. These tiles come in two styles, plain or with a lovely raised contemporary Moroccan design. You can paint them any color you wish, and they will not break like ceramic tiles do. We sell these tiles in different lots according to the square footage you wish to cover. At Fix the World Morocco we've been making our handmade EMF protection products since 2017 and we’ve shipped all over the world to many thousands of customers. If you have any questions you can contact or view the many videos we’ve created that explain the science and testimonies behind each of our products. Be sure to visit our website FTWProject.com Remember, worldwide shipping is included in our special offer price. These offers at these prices only lasts for the next 24 hours once you click that button. Click the link below, order your tiles for your eco-friendly and home improvement project and start experiencing the amazing benefits of Shungite and orgonite in your life. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This YouTube channel has other related video clips regarding Orgonite, Shungite and EMF Protection. Please check them out : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MORE INFORMATION: CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEW TESTIMONIALS: https://www.ftwproject.com/customer-t... SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION FOR OUR PRODUCTS: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgone-ene... OUR PRODUCTS AND SPECIAL OFFERS: SLEEPING PODS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgone-energy-... PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/phone-shields-... PYRAMIDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-pyram... CHARGE PLATES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-charg... GARDENING SETS: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-for-y... EXTRA SHUNGITE PRODUCTS: https://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-s... TILES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/shungite-orgon... EMF PROTECTION PENDANTS: https://ftwproject.com/free-orgonite-... EMF PROTECTION BRACELETS: https://ftwproject.com/emf-protection... CONTACT US: https://www.ftwproject.com/contact-2/ CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/FTW-Project-... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shungite_or... *this description may contain affiliate links. When you click them, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products and services that I've used or have experience with.