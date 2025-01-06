BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 IS CLEARLY NOT HAPPY THIS RESURFACED❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
587 views • 3 months ago

She’s Clearly NOT Happy This Resurfaced 🤯🇺🇸


DISCLAIMER: The use of copyrighted material for purposes such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research falls under fair use, which applies to the content I create. My videos typically involve highlighting a point or sharing my personal opinion. They are intended for entertainment and informational purposes and are not meant to offend. If you own a clip featured here and would like it removed, please contact me via email.


If you enjoy channels like John Talks, Memology 101, Sivaady, Liberal Hivemind, Clown World, Meme The Left, Red Shorts Politics, and Stand Your Ground America, then this channel is for you. Here, we expose the abundant hypocrisy of politicians, uncover media bias, and bring you political comedy, gaffes, and more.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GER3k6KFmiA


Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton once said that she supported deportations for those who cross into the United States illegally, as well as making the “law-abiding” illegals “wait in line” for U.S. citizenship.


Clinton made the remarks in 2008 in Mishawaka, Indiana.


“I think we’ve got to have tough conditions. Tell people to come out of the shadows. If they’ve committed a crime, deport them. No questions asked. They’re gone. If they’ve been working and are law-abiding, we should say, ‘Here are the conditions for you staying. You have to pay a stiff fine because you came here illegally. You have to pay back taxes. And, you have to try to learn English. And, you have to wait in line,’” she said at the rally. The crowd erupted in applause.


https://twitter.com/theblaze/status/1849869549967114543


This is a far cry from where the Democrats stand on this issue today.


https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2024/10/28/flashback-heres-what-hillary-clinton-said-about-illegal-aliens-30-years-ago-n2646787

Keywords
deportationhillary diane rodham clintonpantsuit war pigflip-flopmulti pronged offensive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy