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The Right To Hate
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15 views • June 27, 2020
A Working Man’s Message From Across The Pond….
Chris McGlade recites his 2018 poem “The Right To Hate”, from his hometown in the north of England. A working man’s view of left-wing intolerance.
Chris McGlade recites his 2018 poem “The Right To Hate”, from his hometown in the north of England. A working man’s view of left-wing intolerance.
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