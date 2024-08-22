MUSIC - SS marschiert in Feindesland (Teufelslied) [English Subtitles]

"SS marschiert in Feindesland" ("Teufelslied"), auch bekannt als "Teufelslied", war ein Marschlied der Waffen-SS während des Zweiten Weltkriegs.

Die Musik zu diesem Lied kam aus dem „Lied der Legion Condor“, die geschrieben wurde von Wolfram Philipps und Christian Jährig, zwei Legion Condor Piloten mit dem Rang eines Oberleutnants.

Ein Marschlied mit derselben Melodie wurde während des Krieges von der französischen SS-Division Karls des Großen, der estnischen SS-Division, der lettischen Legion und der norwegischen Legion übernommen.

Ein Lied mit einer ähnlichen Melodie, "Dragões do Ar" ("Drachen der Luft"), wurde von der Fallschirmjäger-Brigade (Brasilien) übernommen.





The lyrics changed as the war went on. Originally they referred to the shores of the river Volga in Russia, later to those of the river Oder on the German-Polish border, where heavy fighting took place in 1945. The lyrics openly declared that the SS would destroy the "red plague."





As the Waffen SS gradually developed into a multi-ethnic and multi-national force, translated and modified versions were sung by SS men from other countries. Among these were a French version, used by SS Division Charlemagne, a Norwegian version called "På Vikingtog", and an Estonian version used by members of the 5th SS Panzer Division Wiking and later 20th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS called "Pataljon Narwa Laul" ("The Song of Battalion Narwa"). It was also the marching song for the 19th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (2nd Latvian).[1] After the end of the Second World War, the song also found its way into the French Foreign Legion and is still sung today in a version with slightly different and translated lyrics as "La Legion marche vers le front". A Brazilian version is also known.





