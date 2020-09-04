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Are You Awake Yet?
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183 views • September 04, 2020
Posted on YT by Max Igan on 3 Sep, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jKn0zlmJvY&;t=1s
Description below was posted on YT by Max in support of this video:
Please subscribe to my backup channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmi8...
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/U...
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheC...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd...
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-su...
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
CDC Report Finds Underlying Conditions in 94 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths:
https://www.jems.com/2020/08/31/cdc-r...
Swiss Policy Research - Facts about Covid-19:
https://swprs.org/facts-about-covid-19/
Utah Threatens Students With Arrest For Not Wearing Facemask In School:
https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/mich...
Tens of Thousands of Chickens and Emus to be Killed as Victorian Bird Flu Outbreak Worsens:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/austra...
Vic Premier Daniel Andrews Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Claim:
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/vic...
Richard Grannon - How to Respond to the Bullying Threats of Criminal Psychopaths:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcMAH...
We Have a Casedemic, Not an Epidemic:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political...
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZ...
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contac...
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY...
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jKn0zlmJvY&;t=1s
Description below was posted on YT by Max in support of this video:
Please subscribe to my backup channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmi8...
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/U...
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheC...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd...
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-su...
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
CDC Report Finds Underlying Conditions in 94 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths:
https://www.jems.com/2020/08/31/cdc-r...
Swiss Policy Research - Facts about Covid-19:
https://swprs.org/facts-about-covid-19/
Utah Threatens Students With Arrest For Not Wearing Facemask In School:
https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/mich...
Tens of Thousands of Chickens and Emus to be Killed as Victorian Bird Flu Outbreak Worsens:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/austra...
Vic Premier Daniel Andrews Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Claim:
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/vic...
Richard Grannon - How to Respond to the Bullying Threats of Criminal Psychopaths:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcMAH...
We Have a Casedemic, Not an Epidemic:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political...
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZ...
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contac...
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY...
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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