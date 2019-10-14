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Should you be celebrating Halloween
American Man 1967
American Man 1967
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26 views • October 14, 2019
This video is about how Halloween is a big part of the occult and black magic.
The organs of this holiday goes back to the dark ages.
Jesus told us to worship no other gods before him and all other forms of worship was wrong! Satan is the God of this world and has used this holiday to deceived many and many more to come.
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