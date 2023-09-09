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Inside Russia's Elections In Donetsk As USA Claims Sham Elections In Ukraine's Occupied Areas
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26 views • September 09, 2023

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.


Sep 8, 2023 #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine


Today marks the first day of open polling stations in Donetsk. I take you inside these elections so you can see what the western mainstream media will not show you. Ukraine is criticizing these as "Russian fake elections’ and the USA is calling them ‘sham elections’ in "Ukraine's occupied areas".

In the special report I talk to the voter, poll workers, candidates and more to give you a real incite into what the truth is and what you are being lied to about. All the voters told me how happy they were to take part in the Russian elections and have Donetsk part of Russia. I told them the Europe, the USA and Ukraine all say Donetsk is part of Ukraine. The voters told me "let them think that but Donetsk is RUSSIA".

These are the words of the resident of Donetsk not my opinions. Educate yourself and don't be a slave to the main stream media

Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday


I am only supported by my viewers as so Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday


My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!


We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.


#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.


Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

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You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:


https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

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https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ72nTVI1J8


Keywords
russiauswarunited stateselectionsukraineshamdonetskpatrick lancasteroccupied areasopen polling stations
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