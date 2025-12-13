El Salvador Residency Tips

Did we really just get residency in a “third-world country”? Spoiler alert… El Salvador might not be what the media wants you to believe. In this video, we show real life in El Salvador: modern malls, clean grocery stores, fast internet, safe streets, and a lifestyle many “first-world” countries can’t offer anymore.

We compare daily life in El Salvador vs Canada, including safety, healthcare, quality of life, infrastructure, and cost of living. From pupusas and coffee culture to technology, delivery apps, and digital payments, El Salvador continues to grow, innovate, and surprise expats from around the world.

If you’ve ever wondered whether El Salvador is dangerous, safe, modern, livable, or a good place to get residency… this video is for you. We’ll share B-roll from the city, malls, grocery stores, highways, clinics, cafés, and tourist spots to show you the truth — not the fear-mongering headlines.

We also talk about residency requirements, what to expect during the process, and how life changes when you choose freedom, sunshine, and community over political chaos and rising taxes.

Thinking about moving abroad? Watch this first.

🇸🇻 Welcome to the REAL El Salvador.





✅ Key Takeaways

El Salvador is safe, modern, and rapidly improving

Residency is possible for families and expats

Grocery stores, malls, cafés, and technology are everywhere

Healthcare access is fast and affordable









Cost of living is dramatically lower than Canada









Streets are safer than many North American cities









Quality of life is high — especially for families

✅ About This Channel

We’re a Canadian family documenting real life in El Salvador — from residency and safety to cost of living, culture, food, and travel. Our goal is to help expats discover freedom, opportunity, and community abroad.

Subscribe and join our weekly videos as we explore the most misunderstood country on the internet.





