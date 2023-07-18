Energy Implications of Disclosure - What's Up! with Gregg Braden, John Petersen

What are the energy implications of disclosure? What might the resistance be? With Gregg Braden and John Petersen.Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!





Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-whats-up-energy-implications-of-disclosure/