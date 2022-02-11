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N-1 Starfighter
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44 views • February 11, 2022
Din Djarin / The Mandalorian: A Mandalorian bounty hunter.
The Book of Boba Fett - Season 1, Episode 5.
At 11 m (36 ft) long, the starfighters are built by the Theed Palace Space Vessel Engineering Corps using a number of standard components in a custom-built spaceframe. The chromium finish on the starfighter's forward surfaces indicate its royal status as an escort for Naboo's Queen. The "rat-tail" finial of the main body serves dual roles as a high-voltage charge collector and receiver of encrypted information when the fighter is plugged in at the palace hangar, while the secondary finials contain engine heat sinks. Armament includes twin laser cannons and twin proton torpedo launchers with a capacity for 10 torpedoes.
imdb.com/title/tt13668894/
The Book of Boba Fett - Season 1, Episode 5.
At 11 m (36 ft) long, the starfighters are built by the Theed Palace Space Vessel Engineering Corps using a number of standard components in a custom-built spaceframe. The chromium finish on the starfighter's forward surfaces indicate its royal status as an escort for Naboo's Queen. The "rat-tail" finial of the main body serves dual roles as a high-voltage charge collector and receiver of encrypted information when the fighter is plugged in at the palace hangar, while the secondary finials contain engine heat sinks. Armament includes twin laser cannons and twin proton torpedo launchers with a capacity for 10 torpedoes.
imdb.com/title/tt13668894/
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