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Pfizer's Chief Scientific Officer Philip Dormitzer Questioned by Project Veritas [07.10.2021]
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40 views • October 08, 2021
- Over Leaked Emails...
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
294,183 views Oct 7, 2021
Project Veritas
1.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QaX872wkuUM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
294,183 views Oct 7, 2021
Project Veritas
1.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QaX872wkuUM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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