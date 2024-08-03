BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Illegal Immigrants ARE NOT WELCOME IN OUR TOWN Colorado Mayor | Redacted w Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
104 followers
66 views • 9 months ago

Mirrored Content 
Mitch LaKind is the mayor of Monument Colorado and he made national headlines when he refused to allow illegal immigrants to settle in his small town of 10,000 residents. "If you have a green card and are here legally then you're more than welcome to reside and work in Monument" Mitch says. But illegal immigrants who've broken the law are not welcome. LaKind says he doesn't want tax payers footing the bill for people that broke the law. Monument is a small suburb of Denver, a city has been actively bussing and flying illegal immigrants to settle in other cities across America. Crime has surged in Denver to an all time high.

Keywords
politicsimmigrationcoloradoillegal aliensmonument colorado
