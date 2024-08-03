Illegal Immigrants ARE NOT WELCOME IN OUR TOWN Colorado Mayor | Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Mitch LaKind is the mayor of Monument Colorado and he made national headlines when he refused to allow illegal immigrants to settle in his small town of 10,000 residents. "If you have a green card and are here legally then you're more than welcome to reside and work in Monument" Mitch says. But illegal immigrants who've broken the law are not welcome. LaKind says he doesn't want tax payers footing the bill for people that broke the law. Monument is a small suburb of Denver, a city has been actively bussing and flying illegal immigrants to settle in other cities across America. Crime has surged in Denver to an all time high.