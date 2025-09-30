God wants to speak to you personally | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Ready to dive into an incredible journey of faith? 🌟 In this video, we’ll talk about how to read your Bible without complicating it and why you shouldn’t let what others think hold you back from your purpose. Remember, Jesus did so many miracles, and your life can be full of them too!





We’ll look at how God lives in you now, giving you the strength to walk in the Spirit and experience the joy that can heal (yes, joy is powerful!). It’s time for a miracle revival in your life! Let’s drop the complaints and embrace a direct connection with God—you don’t need anyone else to get to Him!





Get pumped to hear His voice and be filled with His Spirit. Let’s explore these awesome truths together, and get you ready to not only see miracles in your own life but also help others discover theirs (Ephesians 4:11).





Have a miracle story to share? Drop it in the comments!





Let’s spark a revival of faith and joy together!





God wants to speak to you personally | STC 2024

Prophetic Time | 4 August 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





