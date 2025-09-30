BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God wants to speak to you personally | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
31 followers
Follow
4 views • 23 hours ago

Ready to dive into an incredible journey of faith? 🌟 In this video, we’ll talk about how to read your Bible without complicating it and why you shouldn’t let what others think hold you back from your purpose. Remember, Jesus did so many miracles, and your life can be full of them too!


We’ll look at how God lives in you now, giving you the strength to walk in the Spirit and experience the joy that can heal (yes, joy is powerful!). It’s time for a miracle revival in your life! Let’s drop the complaints and embrace a direct connection with God—you don’t need anyone else to get to Him!


Get pumped to hear His voice and be filled with His Spirit. Let’s explore these awesome truths together, and get you ready to not only see miracles in your own life but also help others discover theirs (Ephesians 4:11).


Have a miracle story to share? Drop it in the comments!


Let’s spark a revival of faith and joy together!


God wants to speak to you personally | STC 2024

Prophetic Time | 4 August 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/4t7ury3o9NM


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/zgwrY_iWgNk


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/bKnpDApJtVI


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/6AF9RQkjWrs


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/cwEQ_KRpXzk


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
