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College? Sure, Beats Getting On With My Life!
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30 views • June 29, 2021
Laissez Faire Book Club: http://www.lfb.org/stefan

In the second call on the 9/8 Sunday Call In Show, Stefan Molyneux and Jeffrey Tucker discuss going to college for philosophy or economics, escaping the prison of student debt and using college as an excuse to delay living.

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

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