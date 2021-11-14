Make CDS With a Water Bottle and Plastic Bags - ("Bag in the Bottle" method for Chlorine Dioxide)

This is my favorite method to make CDS because you can make a lot of it (enough to last up to 40 days of a Protocol C). This method is awesome because you don't need special glass canning jars or air-tight Tupperware bottles. After making the CDS, I store it in airtight glass bottles in the fridge for long storage.





A few notes from Scott M on making your own CDS with this bottle method:

1. In this video, you only talked about making 400ml and made no mention of the fact that the instructions allow a person to make any amount of CDS they want, only restrained by the size of the bottle. 2. Actually the bags you used were LDPE plastic and pretty much all ziplock type bags are. 3. The bag you put the tissue paper in has the purpose of being a float. The reason for putting the tissue paper into it is to basically open it up a little and displace the bag, creating a bubble in the bag to cause it to become a float. Therefore, the tissue paper needs to hold together like a ball and it's important because if we just slightly crumple the tissue paper up and throw it into the bag while it's still very loose, and if you don't tie a knot as I did in my video, the pressure of the water surrounding the float bag will tend to crush it and squeeze a lot of the air out of it so that it's not a float anymore, or a poor one anyway. So a tight knot is important too. 4. And lastly, and nobody ever talks about this but me for some reason, is that the cap and it's seal is extremely important. The wrong type of seal will either crack or literally melt which would then contaminate our CDS. People may (I have) inject their CDS once diluted and so of course we would not want the CDS to be contaminated by a rubberized seal that melted into it. Therefore, there really should be some mention of the importance of using caps that have an LDPE plastic seal at the least. Also many caps are made of HDPE plastic (and the seal within them is too, since they are all one piece) and will become brittle and crack and if the seal on those types of caps crack/begin to crumble, then those crumbs will fall into the CDS, again contaminating it. So even though nobody ever talks about this, they really really should.) Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide as medicine Below... Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/ Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1 My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth: https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular