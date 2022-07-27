Pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists moving to legalize abortion sacrifice up to 18 years age

23 views • July 27, 2022

The “Bible verses redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “fallen angel head controlled” “God’s spiritual protection removing” Western feminist nations’ reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers are now moving to legalize abortion child sacrifice rituals up to 18 years of age. This would make their child sacrifice and cannibalism legal. End of transmission…

Feminist demanding abortion up to 18 years old now

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