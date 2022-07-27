Pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists moving to legalize abortion sacrifice up to 18 years age

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022).
Feminist demanding abortion up to 18 years old now
The “Bible verses redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “fallen angel head controlled” “God’s spiritual protection removing” Western feminist nations’ reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers are now moving to legalize abortion child sacrifice rituals up to 18 years of age. This would make their child sacrifice and cannibalism legal. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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