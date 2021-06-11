© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China At WAR: Drug Dealing, Money Laundering, and Espionage
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • June 11, 2021
China Uncensored - 10 June 2021
China is waging a drug war against the West. And award winning Canadian Journalist Sam Cooper has discovered the shady links between the Chinese Communist Party, triads, and Canadian politicians. He joins us today to discuss China's reverse opium war and the "Vancouver Model" from his new book Wilful Blindness.
China is waging a drug war against the West. And award winning Canadian Journalist Sam Cooper has discovered the shady links between the Chinese Communist Party, triads, and Canadian politicians. He joins us today to discuss China's reverse opium war and the "Vancouver Model" from his new book Wilful Blindness.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.