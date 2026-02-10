The future beyond collapse / Quantum Financial System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ジェローム・パウエルは、銀行に対して暗号通貨での運用を許可
https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/1987169501482238125
片山さつき財務大臣
https://x.com/yonkuro_awesome/status/2008154509827289388
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
日本が公式にXRPを採用
https://x.com/SMQKEDQG/status/2008858082009612784
https://web3salon.or.jp/program/japan-financial-infrastructure-innovation-program/
日本銀行がXRPを採用
https://www.manilatimes.net/2025/02/26/tmt-newswire/globenewswire/bank-of-japan-adopts-xrp-what-this-means-for-blocscale-xrps-first-ido-launchpad/2062947
みずほ銀行など主要な日本の銀行大手 : XRPを採用
https://x.com/ChartNerdTA/status/2005708794316390677
日本は2026年第2四半期までに$XRPを金融商品として分類
https://x.com/Coinvo/status/2015009183288955010
欧州中央銀行総裁のクリスティーヌ・ラガルド氏
https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/1913357102715674793?t=GfDrqwoGF_bm26CfiY3lsw&s=19
https://x.com/TheCryptoSquire/status/1969442680859214073
紙切れとさよならするお話
https://x.com/lindalinda358/status/1978796655467196794
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Convert Your Bitcoin, Ethereum Into XRP, Pundit Says Time Is Running Out. Here’s Why
https://timestabloid.com/convert-your-bitcoin-ethereum-into-xrp-pundit-says-time-is-running-out-heres-why/
あなた方が熱望してきたCBDCは、とても残念でした。
https://x.com/Itsuki81K/status/1993502097862803459
この口座は誰でしょうか？
https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/2017722081186656572
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
ISO 20022 = the new financial system.
補足
https://www.brighteon.com/0c2dce4f-c7c5-4816-b7cf-f5a5b5e50e15
♯QFS ♯Qphone
「„YOU SHOULD LET THE SYSTEM BURN DOWN - A PHOENIX WILL RISE FROM THE ASHES!“」by,New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh