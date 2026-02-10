BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The future beyond collapse / Quantum Financial System
9 views • 1 day ago

ジェローム・パウエルは、銀行に対して暗号通貨での運用を許可

https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/1987169501482238125



片山さつき財務大臣

https://x.com/yonkuro_awesome/status/2008154509827289388


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


日本が公式にXRPを採用

https://x.com/SMQKEDQG/status/2008858082009612784

https://web3salon.or.jp/program/japan-financial-infrastructure-innovation-program/



日本銀行がXRPを採用

https://www.manilatimes.net/2025/02/26/tmt-newswire/globenewswire/bank-of-japan-adopts-xrp-what-this-means-for-blocscale-xrps-first-ido-launchpad/2062947



みずほ銀行など主要な日本の銀行大手 : XRPを採用

https://x.com/ChartNerdTA/status/2005708794316390677



日本は2026年第2四半期までに$XRPを金融商品として分類

https://x.com/Coinvo/status/2015009183288955010



欧州中央銀行総裁のクリスティーヌ・ラガルド氏

https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/1913357102715674793?t=GfDrqwoGF_bm26CfiY3lsw&s=19


https://x.com/TheCryptoSquire/status/1969442680859214073



紙切れとさよならするお話

https://x.com/lindalinda358/status/1978796655467196794


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


Convert Your Bitcoin, Ethereum Into XRP, Pundit Says Time Is Running Out. Here’s Why

https://timestabloid.com/convert-your-bitcoin-ethereum-into-xrp-pundit-says-time-is-running-out-heres-why/



あなた方が熱望してきたCBDCは、とても残念でした。

https://x.com/Itsuki81K/status/1993502097862803459

この口座は誰でしょうか？

https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/2017722081186656572



＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

ISO 20022 = the new financial system.


補足

https://www.brighteon.com/0c2dce4f-c7c5-4816-b7cf-f5a5b5e50e15


♯QFS　♯Qphone


「„YOU SHOULD LET THE SYSTEM BURN DOWN - A PHOENIX WILL RISE FROM THE ASHES!“」by,New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh

https://x.com/MrManXRP/status/1943630841655034315

Keywords
qfsxrpxlm
