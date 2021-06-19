PFIZER VACCINES INCREASES RISK OF INFERTILITY AND DEADLY CANCERS

Doctors confirm that the CDC had data that Vaccines causes infertility ( Gardasil HPV Vaccines & Covid19 Vaccines ) and deadly Cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma, decades ago but because of huge profits in injection the SHEEPLE, these facts were not revealed by the lying mainstream media that are controlled by their Vaccine company bosses.

The Pfizer Vaccines ( MRNA ) will reactive any previous viruses injected into your body like the Chicken Pox, that lay dormant within your spine, causing the SHINGLES disease to come back out onto the surface.



Remember that Dr Fauci, the CDC and Bill Gates funded the creation of the Covid19 VIRUS in a CDC lab in North Carolina then had it shipped over to the CDC funded lab in Wuhan, China where both Obama and Biden oversaw Dr Fauci's study on the GAIN OF FUNCTION on live BATS then their COVID19 virus was LEAKED or RELEASED into the public, putting blame on the WET MARKET that sold NO BATS.

THIS IS HOW THE PEDOPHILE ELITES THAT CONTROL VACCINE PUPPETS like Dr Fauci, Dr. Theresa Tam, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Hinshaw, Dr. NJOO and Adrian Dix...along with Biden, Trudeau and Boris started the so called PANDEMIC with the help of their slaves at the lying Mainstream Media ( FAKE NEWS CHANNELS ) to convince you that their soft-kill bioweapon vaccines are safe and effective.

For a very contagious covid19 virus that has a 99.8% recovery rate in healthy people, why on earth would you make your children INFERTILE, give them CANCERS and life long AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES, knowing that these vaccines are NOT EFFECTIVE and that people who have had to 2 vaccines, that are FULLY VACCINATED can still catch BILL GATES' VIRUS and begin shedding the dangerous SPIKE PROTEIN from their body and breathe for 3 weeks after having their brain damaging vaccines that has caused many to lose their memory ( Alzheimer's and Juvenile Dementia )?

For those if were not given INFORMED CONSENT by their greedy corrupt doctors, know that you can NOT sue the Vaccine Companies when your family member dies or is seriously injured by their toxic vaccines. These corrupt vaccine companies & FDA have convinced your governments that their vaccines are SAFE & NECESSARY even though they are dangerous, to make these vaccine manufacturers NOT LIABLE for any DEATH or DAMAGE caused by their soft-kill bio-weapons meant for REDUCING WORLD POPULATIONS.

If you live in the U.S. report your Vaccine Death or Injury to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System and if you live in Canada report the side effect to their 'NO FAULT PROGRAM' to try to get the TAX PAYER to pay you for injuries caused by the Vaccine companies.