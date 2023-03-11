WATCH THIS BEFORE YOUR NEXT MRI SCAN...!

MRI SCAN DANGER
Most people at some time in their life will have a MRI scan. And many doctors will insist on using a medical dye called GADOLINIUM.
FDA advisory for Gadolinium includes: Renal Failure, Fibrosis, Thickening of skin and connective tissue, inability to move, and many other life long disabilities.
MUST WATCH... Chuck Norris wife sick from Gadolinium after MRI
All credits go to FULL MEASURE and Sheryl Atkinson
This video is "Fair Use"
