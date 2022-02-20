War Room, A discussion with Ryan Cole and Dr. Robert Malone about Vaccine Mandates

Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Robert Malone were both in the system so how is it that the system that they were a part of is so different. Nowadays, the interests has become the interests of the institutions themselves, its become more of a lockstep mindset that you have to be inline and obedient within the instittutions in order to get grant money. The brave doctors that have the courage to take a stand against this and change their opinion based on data are few and far between. The Hippocratic oath is so important, let doctors be doctors and do not let those experimental shots into children. The government has been ignoring natural immunity, instead of looking at science where you’ve had the disease you are pretty sure done with it. We need to end the vaccine mandates and we have to end the emergency powers that our governments are abusing. We have to understand exactly what is happening in Canada, and the fact that the police over there have been beating with batons protesters and Justin Trudeau has to understand that they are turning the Canadian police into the gestapo. How can people get more information, epictimes is doing a livestream and the next steps are to awake the legislatures in order to try to bring freedom back and quit letting society abuse our children with things that they do not need. We need to continue to spread knowledge and truth and stay ahead of the camera with the people. We need to convert people who are living in fear see that they do not have to live in fear and we need to confront the medical boards and we have to elect the election boards. Free speech is subject to arrest in the Canadian country. Attorney Thomas Renz released another senior leaders’ brief that showed that Biden is trying to purge everybody who did not get the vaccine. That means that they would need to purge over 25% of the military and then also defense contractors as well. Internal briefings are showing that the absolute numbers for active duty are 90% vaccinated but reserves are about 46% vaccinated. So why is it so difficult to adjudicate this in a court of law one of the things that dropped yesterday was they had a huge database DMED and yet the chief judge still has the gall to put out this statement, “I hope that all who got vaccinated make their friends to get vaccinated”. So this shows us that our judges who make crucial decisions are absolute morons. The CDC is using scare tactics all over the country but the CDC has been lying to our courts just like they have been lying to our people. Dr. Paul alexander is saying that the police has turned violent and the truckers have been peaceful and now the police have actually arrested several organizers of the protests. The Canadian government understand that they have no basis for these lockdowns. They will not act with these truckers and what has happened yesterday that the police are trampling protesters. What the police need to understand that is your own children who will drop dead from myocarditis on the soccer field, it is your elderly that will be killed by ventilators in hospitals. Ed dowd’s biggest fear that this corruption in the pharmaceutical industries is going to result in the government tripling down on contracts and if the government is in on the fraud and the inevitable result is that it will go kinetic on part of the authorities. Global Macro people are talking about this and we need adults in the room to end these mandates and it is apparent to people, wallstreet is watching and they’re not happy. Is this sustainable as a capital markets’ guy. In my opinion, the actions taken by global government are indicative of a coming debt collapse, it is going to start somewhere and spread like wild fire. The stock market is starting to figure that out, the bond market interests are rising. It is inevitable that we are going to see huge disruptions in the financial market. Nothing worked by this public health officials from day 1. The lockdowns failed, the mandates failed, and the vaccines do not sterilize the virus. If a vaccine does not stop transmission, it is dead. What they’re doing is wrong and the crackdown that the Trudeau government is doing is illogical and not is based on science. This is about power, this is about control, and this is about the coverup of things that were wrong. Why is mortality rising as the pandemic is ending, I think we know what it is going? It needs to be called out and it needs to end as soon as possible. This is a spiritual war and it is unbridgeable and only one side is going to win. You think we’ve had dark days before? We’re only in the middle of this, but nobody is going to come in with a magic wand and save us. We have to save ourselves